A warning has gone out to dog walkers and duck feeders as a potentially toxic algae has been detected at Petersfield Heath Pond.
There is evidence that blue-green algae has returned with Petersfield Town Council keeping a close eye on water quality and treatment under way.
The council has poured large sums into aeration and landscaping over the last two years in a bid to avoid a repeat of a smelly outbreak in summer 2023.
But a recent spike in temperatures, coupled with increased sunlight and elevated nutrient levels within the water, may have led to its return.
And it’s the latter which could be avoided – with visitors being urged not to feed “unsuitable foods” to ducks because as it might worsen the problem.
“The council is actively monitoring the situation and working to identify appropriate measures to manage and reduce the impact of the algae,” said a spokesperson for PTC.
“We kindly ask everyone to please refrain from feeding the birds at the pond, particularly with bread, biscuits, or other unsuitable foods.
“These foods are not part of the birds’ natural diet and can lead to increased nutrient levels in the water, which may encourage further algae growth.
“The bird population has access to a natural supply of food and does not require additional feeding.”
While exposure to blue-green algae can lead to diarrhoea, nausea and vomiting for humans, it can potentially prove fatal to dogs.
So owners have been urged to not to let their dogs enter the water or drink from the pond while algae is present, while swimming and paddling in the water is also not permitted.
The problem isn’t confined to Petersfield with visitors to Frensham Great Pond also being told not to enter or swim in the water because of an outbreak.
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