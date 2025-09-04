A packed public gallery at Waverley Borough Council watched intently as members of the planning committee debated the future of the controversial Centrum development in Farnham.
The proposal concerns a six-story scheme on the island of land between Dogflud Way and East Street, currently home to an MOT centre and the Phyllis Tuckwell furniture shop.
If approved, the development would dramatically reshape one of Farnham’s main gateways.
On Wednesday evening, emotions in the chamber ran high, with residents, town councillors and developers all setting out their arguments.
A particularly passionate intervention came in the form of a statement read aloud by Farnham Town Councillor Chris Jackman on behalf of Surrey County Councillor Catherine Powell.
Cllr Jackman said: “While the site is allocated in the neighbourhood plan, Catherine Powell urges this committee to refuse this application for a number of reasons.
“She believes it constitutes overdevelopment and raises serious concerns for both current and future residents of Farnham some of those who may one day live on this very site.”
The scale of the project has proven deeply divisive, with many arguing it directly conflicts with the Farnham Neighbourhood Plan.
Residents fear it would not only impact those who may eventually live there but also harm the quality of life for those already living on East Street and surrounding areas.
Speaking on behalf of Lionsgate residents, Barry Saunders highlighted the strength of local opposition.
He said: “We all knew this site was one day being developed. But what we did not expect was the scale and density of what is now which is now proposed six uniform block up six stories for 159 dwelling more than the 150 dwelling in the neighbourhood plan.
“With this as a precedent for the three further block envisioned on the current site. In Lionsgate the impact will be devastating. We believe that Block E will do harm to us our wellbeing and loss of amenity.”
His remarks reflected a broader sense of unease about the potential precedent being set by the Centrum project.
The increase beyond the 150 dwellings originally envisaged in the neighbourhood plan particularly alarmed residents, who argued that such density would overwhelm the character of the area.
In contrast, the developer insisted the plans would benefit Farnham.
Speaking for CR Properties Development, agent Matt Hill argued that the scheme represented an opportunity for sustainable regeneration.
He said: “This scheme represents exactly the kind of development Farnham needs much needed homes on sustainable allocated brownfield sites away from the greenbelt designed to high standard and shaped through extensive engagement.
“It will regenerate a prominent gateway into the town deliver environmental improvements, support active safer travel and provide real economic benefit for the local area.”
However, his assurances were met with audible disapproval from many of those in the public gallery.
Concerns extended beyond the buildings themselves. The highways authority had noted the development presented a rare opportunity to extend the East Street footway to three metres, an improvement many saw as essential to pedestrian safety.
Committee members also weighed in.
Cllr George Hesse said: “We have plenty of elements policy-wise to not just defer this but refuse it properly to really give the architect time to go back to the drawing board and come back with something appropriate for our town.
“If we get this wrong it will wreck the eastern end of Farnham. So please consider perhaps refusing rather than just deferring.”
In the end, the committee voted by a narrow margin to defer the decision, citing the excessive height of the blocks and the clear conflict with the neighbourhood plan.
Five councillors supported deferral, four voted against, and two abstained.
For residents who had filled the gallery, the result was bittersweet. Relief came from knowing their concerns had been taken seriously, but there was also unease. The fight is far from over.
