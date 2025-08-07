Councillors have approved controversial plans to build a battery storage facility in Crondall, despite numerous objections from residents.
The proposal for Bowenhurst Farm includes several Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) along with security fencing, access roads, landscaping, and biodiversity measures.
The facility is designed to provide balancing services to the local electricity grid.
Villagers raised strong concerns about safety and environmental risks, particularly the site’s proximity to homes and a nearby petrol station.
The proposed development sits just 27 metres from residential housing and less than 200 metres from a BP forecourt.
The Environment Agency also raised red flags, stating: “The proposed use of a Battery Energy Storage System presents a high risk of contamination that could pollute controlled waters.”
Ann Lynnwood said: “This could be an absolute catastrophe and a major issue if the worst were to happen. Councillors have their head in the sand as the regulations have not caught up, meaning if councillors don’t approve it could go to appeal.
“We are concerned how close these are being built to residential areas, a petrol station and other BESS sites.”
Despite such warnings, Hart District Council approved the scheme by six votes to one at its meeting on August 21.
Planning officer Kathy Long said the location was justified: “While the proposed development is located in designated countryside and does not sit within the general spatial strategy of the development plan, the countryside location for this type of development is both necessary and justified.”
The decision has left many villagers feeling their concerns have been overlooked, as debate continues over the safety of battery storage sites in residential areas.
