The Ship in Bishop’s Sutton re-opened its doors on August 19 with first-time landlady Kelly Shaw at the helm.
She has been joined by Michelin-starred chef Tristan Lee, formerly chef-owner of Restaurant Tristan in Horsham, at the 16th-century pub.
It promises seasonal dining, natural wines, tasteful design and thoughtful hospitality for villagers and visitors.
Kelly, whose career spans global cybersecurity and interior design, said: “When I first stepped into The Ship, a cornerstone of the village, I recognised an opportunity to breathe new life into a space rich in history. I approached the renovation as both a designer and a publican, thinking about the small, sensory moments that make people feel truly welcome.
“From the oak beams and heritage brickwork to the soft linen napkins and wildflowers throughout, The Ship has been lovingly restored to feel timeless, honouring its 16th-century heritage in a beautiful modern guise.”
After a two-year sabbatical Tristan has returned to the kitchen to cook simple seasonal food that is “full of soul”.
He said: “Menus are deliberately short and constantly evolving, led by what is at its best - whether that’s locally farmed heritage carrots, watercress lovingly grown by ‘Watercress Will’, trout from Hampshire waters or cherries from the orchard next door.”
Drinks include cocktails, beers from breweries such as Hogs Back in Tongham and Triple fff in Four Marks, and wines featuring a Picpoul and a Rhône Syrah.
Kelly said: “We think wine should be more than just a drink. It should tell a story of the land, the vines and the hands that made it. That’s why we’re big fans of organic and biodynamic wines - they taste amazing and they’re made the right way.”
The Ship, in Bishop’s Sutton Road, is open Tuesday to Sunday. For more information visit www.the-ship.co.uk@theship_bishopssutton
