Well-wishers are gearing up for a fundraising cycle ride in aid of a Farnham charity and a beloved tourist attraction in Tilford.
Hundreds will get on their bikes on Sunday, May 18, for the Kelly’s Storage Cycle Challenge at the Rural Life Living Museum, with proceeds being split between the hosts and Challengers.
Cyclists can choose from four different routes from the family-friendly to the more intensive, with each passing through picturesque Surrey and Hampshire countryside.
One hundred per cent of money raised will go to the chosen charities with Lara Perpetua of organisers Kelly’s Storage describing the event as “cycling for a cause”.
The challenge promises to provide an unforgettable experience for participants with new charities to support and new routes to explore.
The Rural Life Living Museum will use the proceeds to boost their bid to preserve the area’s rich history and help youngsters to connect with the past.
Gen Dearman, CEO of Challengers, can’t wait for the big day with the wheels turning from 8.30am.
She said: “It's inspiring to see the community come together to support our mission to reduce isolation and make it possible for every disabled child and young person to play and have fun, without limits”.
Cyclists can choose from 60, 50, 20mile routes or a family-friend five-mile saunter. The routes offer opportunities for everyone, from professional cyclists to families looking for a fun day out.
“It’s an amazing opportunity for the community to come together, have fun, and support two very important causes,” said Chris Bazen, sales director.
“Whether you’re cycling for the challenge or just to enjoy the scenery, we can’t wait to see everyone on the day.”
Cyclists can register on the day or sign up in advance through https://charity.kellystorage.co.uk before 4pm on Friday, May 16. By Rose Emes