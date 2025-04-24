The weather on that day in May was atypical. The cloud base was low. The pilot, flying visually rather than by instruments, dipped in and out of the cloud layer at around 600 feet near Churt to maintain sight of the ground. As the aircraft approached Hindhead, the ground began to rise. The pilot gained altitude and avoided the terrain and trees, but clipped one of the masts. The right wing was torn off, and the aircraft crashed in flames, killing everyone on board.