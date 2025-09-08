There were dramatic scenes in Liss over the weekend as a vehicle fire took place in a village car park.
Firefighters from Liphook were called to the Hill Brow Road car park around 8pm on Saturday (September 6) amid reports of a blaze close to the entrance.
They found a blue Vauxhall van well alight with firefighters using breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze close to the boundary of Rother House.
The van was severely damaged while a nearby vehicle also suffered heat damage in the evening blaze, with firefighters leaving the scene at 9pm.
Hampshire Fire & Rescue Service could not confirm the cause but a spokesperson said they have no record of it being suspicious.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.