Two burglars have been jailed following a two-month crime spree across the South East in 2024.
Terence O’Reilly, 23, and James Carthy, 33, committed a string of offences across Surrey, Hampshire, Kent, and Sussex between August and October last year.
Their crimes included nine burglaries, three attempted burglaries, and one vehicle theft.
O’Reilly was also convicted of an additional nine offences — six burglaries, two attempted burglaries, and another vehicle theft — carried out in Hampshire, Sussex, and Berkshire.
During their crimes, to hide their identities, the pair wore Covid-style surgical masks during their break-ins.
O’Reilly often acted as the lookout, approaching homes first in a cap and mask to knock or ring the bell and check if anyone was inside.
Once sure the property was empty, both men would break in through rear doors or windows.
They mainly targeted safes, along with loose cash and jewellery, and carried out their burglaries both during the day and at night.
A crucial breakthrough in the investigation came from CCTV footage showing a distinctive modified silver Audi S3 — with a blacked-out front grille and badge — frequently appearing near the scenes of the crimes.
The same vehicle was captured on camera in Billingshurst during a burglary in September 2024, in which a rare Mercedes E43 AMG was stolen.
That Mercedes was recovered several weeks later, stuck in a ford in Bordon, likely abandoned after the driver misjudged the depth of the water. A sledgehammer was discovered inside the car.
The duo’s crime spree ended on the evening of October 2, 2024 when police attempted to stop the Audi in Hascombe.
The vehicle sped off, and during the pursuit, its occupants threw two designer handbags and a pillowcase containing jewellery out of the window before abandoning the car and fleeing on foot.
Police swarmed the area, and both men were swiftly caught. O’Reilly was detained on a hillside after a police dog held him at bay until officers arrived. Carthy was found hiding under a bridge in a nearby river.
In a final effort to evade justice, the pair had discarded some of their clothing and shoes and poured bleach inside the car in an attempt to destroy evidence.
When officers searched the vehicle, they found two baseball caps, a crowbar, a chisel, a pickaxe, and a pair of surgical face masks.
Investigating officer DC McBain said, “This was a challenging case of organised criminality spanning the Southeast. Carthy and O’Reilly showed no remorse or regard for the effects of their crimes and locking them up will prevent many more burglaries. I would like to thank everyone who contributed to this investigation.”
On Monday, July 21 at Guildford Crown Court, O’Reilly, of Cranleigh, was sentenced to eight years in prison for burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, and theft of a motor vehicle.
Carthy, of Dunsfold, was handed six years imprisonment for burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, and theft of motor vehicle.
Both O’Reilly and Carthy are now subject to Serious Crime Prevention Orders (SCPOs), which place strict restrictions on their activities to prevent further offending.
