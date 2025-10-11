Excitement is building ahead of Farnham Town’s FA Cup qualifying clash with Sutton United at the Memorial Ground on Saturday, October 11.
Supporters are already calling it one of the biggest games in recent years, with many expecting a spirited home performance.
Max Bridger from Farnham was confident of a win for the home team.
“I think it’s achievable, yes,” he said. “We’ve got the quality to do it, we’re doing well in our league and they’re struggling in theirs.
“Of all the teams we could have had, it’s one of the better ones for us.”
Stanley Bennett, from Lunsford, who’s been supporting Farnham for 10 years, was a bit less optimistic.
He said: “It will be a game, it’s the Cup, isn’t it? It’ll be 50:50.”
Stuart and Lucy from Frensham were visiting the Memorial Ground for the first time to watch the game.
Stuart said: “We’re here an hour before kick-off and it’s busy already, so hopefully we’ll get a win.”
Kick-off is at 12.30pm, and fans unable to attend can watch the match live on BBC iPlayer.
Comments
