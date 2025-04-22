The new shop in Lion and Lamb Yard means all the units in the precinct are full, showing the strength of business in Farnham.
Cleverly Wrapped founder Harriet Cleverly celebrated the opening of her new shop in Farnham on Tuesday, April 22.
The Farnham store joins Harriet’s growing list of venues across the South, having already opened a shop in the market town of Stockbridge in Hampshire and Sherborne in Dorset.
Cleverly Wrapped sell a variety of clothing, 30 per cent of which is their own brand. Their best-selling product and customer favourite is the Cleverly Wrapped jeans.
Harriet will be spending her time across all three shops but will be in Farnham every day for the next two weeks to celebrate and show what Cleverly Wrapped is all about.
To officially mark the opening of the shop, Harriet’s mum Sandra was given the honours to cut the ribbon to launch the third Cleverly Wrapped.
Harriet said: “It feels incredibly exciting to open a shop in Farnham. I have been wanting to open a shop in Farnham for years and I was looking at opening one here in the town just before lockdown.
“We started looking at this shop in November 2024 and we have been doing our best over the Easter break to get it ready for today.”
Lion and Lamb Yard is now full, with its managers promising more exciting news from the precinct on the horizon.