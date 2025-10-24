“An inspirational person” and “an important community facility, doing great work” were the conclusions of East Hampshire MP Damian Hinds when he met Angela Macleod at the beleaguered Kiln Equestrian Centre (KEC), which she has run for 36 years.
Angela explained that KEC in Rowledge could close because Cala Homes proposes to build 49 homes on a field which the centre leases for grazing and riding and which also has stables on it, described as ‘sheds’ in the planning application.
Without the field, KEC could not keep sufficient horses for the many people who come to ride there. Among these are children and young people who are struggling, many of them excluded from school, and adults with mental health challenges. KEC also makes riding affordable for people who would otherwise be priced out of the sport.
Even if the centre continued with fewer horses, it would have to close during construction work.
“The indoor school backs onto the field,” Angela told Damian Hinds, “and the noise would frighten the horses. Even if we could stick it out, it would not be safe with the home owners’ cars coming up and down the access road. Cars and horses do not go together.”
Earlier this month, a Cala spokesperson told the Herald: “A historic, informal agreement allowing the Kiln Equestrian Centre to use the land was terminated by the landowner last year”. However, Angela denies that this is the case as she has a statutory periodic tenancy under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954 which gives her business security of tenure.
“Houses have to be built,” said Angela, “but why destroy countryside community amenities? Build the houses around us, not where we are, so that we can continue to serve the public and bring fun and happiness for everyone.”
Cala Homes has been approached for a comment.
