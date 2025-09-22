A burglary gang - including one member who had only been in the UK less than 12 hours - have been jailed for a combined total of 17 years.
The gang targeted high-end homes across Surrey and London, carrying out at least 11 burglaries between November 3 and December 11, 2024, and stealing more than £80,000 worth of property.
Their downfall was swift. One member was stopped at Heathrow Airport on December 5, 2024, as he tried to flee to Chile, while another was caught just hours after arriving from Chile on December 11, 2024.
The offenders, posing as tourists, targeted affluent homes, often climbing to first- or second-floor windows or doors to force entry with tools. They ransacked properties in search of watches, designer clothing and jewellery. At one burglary on December 3, Christmas presents were unwrapped and abandoned in the lounge.
Despite the level of planning, the gang left behind crucial evidence that led to their arrests.
On November 3, officers got their first lead when Israel Contreras dropped his phone while fleeing a home in Hillingdon. The device contained mapping screenshots with pins on residential properties, and his DNA was later found on a broken angle grinder blade at the scene of a burglary, linking the offences in both Surrey and London.
Contreras was the first to be arrested, detained at Heathrow Airport on December 5, 2024, as he attempted to board a flight to Chile.
On December 11, 2024, Surrey Police stopped a red Hyundai on Fulham Palace Road in London after the suspects tried to ram their way free. Inside the car, police found jewellery, designer goods and tools.
The driver, Eduardo Marquez, had stolen jewellery in his pockets, along with a crowbar, torch and screwdriver. His passengers, Yeico Fernandez and Michael Carrasco, were also arrested. Fernandez had landed from Chile at 7am that morning and was in custody by 5pm, having joined the group in an immediate crime spree.
Over the summer of 2025, all four men were sentenced at Guildford Crown Court. Contreras, 22, received five years and three months. Marquez, 29, was given six years and nine months. Fernandez, 25, was jailed for two years and nine months, the same sentence was handed to Carrasco, 28.
Investigating officer Sergeant Ben Deacon said: “We know the devastating physical and emotional impact burglary has on victims and the wider community. It gives me great satisfaction that on this occasion, and many others that don’t necessarily get reported, that we have been able to deliver some justice to the victims of these crimes.
“I want to thank all the victims and witnesses for their patience and support, these criminals do not get caught without it.
“Similarly, I’d like to plea that if you are unfortunate enough to become a victim of such a crime that you report it, record and share all serial numbers, photos and descriptions of stolen items with us so that we have the best chance of catching the offenders. Many of the burglaries solved as part of this investigation had looked like they would go unsolved, but the dedication of my colleagues and perseverance of the victims enabled us to get this result.
“Equally, this investigation involved many officers and staff from multiple teams, disciplines and forces – thank you all for your hard, diligent work.”
Sgt Deacon had a message for any would-be burglars.
He said: “Contreras thought he had got away with his crimes, but was arrested on his way home at Heathrow, minutes from freedom. Fernandez entered the UK with sole intention of thievery but spent less than 12 hours at large in this country prior to spending years in prison.
“And Marquez and Carrasco did not see us coming and won’t be free for a long time. This group have been on remand in prison since their arrests and will all be subject to deportation once their sentences have been served.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.