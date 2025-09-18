Hogs Back Brewery in Tongham has been bringing in its 2025 hop harvest with the help of volunteer ‘Hoppers’, despite the challenges of this summer’s dry weather.
Normally, the hop plants form archways over the wires in the fields, but the hot summer meant the bines were noticeably lighter this year.
Even so, tractor-loads of hops were gathered, before being fed through the hop machine to separate the cones, which are then dried and stored for brewing.
Hogs Back grows several varieties on its estate, including Farnham White Bine, Fuggle and Cascade, which are used in its beers, including the flagship Tongham Tea.
The cultivation also continues a link to our region’s rich hop-growing heritage, when the crop was so widespread it was said a person could walk from Alton to Guildford without leaving a hop field.
Farnham itself was once a hub of the trade, with many hop kilns and related businesses.
Hogs Back Estate Manager Matthew King said: “This year has been a bit unique in that the extreme heat in the air and the lack of rain and moisture in the soil meant the crop didn’t grow as big as normal, so therefore this year the harvest has been down.
“But next year it will probably grow back with abundance so it could be a bumper year next year.”
One of the volunteer Hoppers was Verner Parke, a retired cyber security professional from Frimley.
He said: “I’ve been helping with the hop here for at least four years. I do it because it’s a chance to get outside, and it helps with a craft business.
