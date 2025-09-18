Hogs Back Brewery in Tongham has been bringing in its 2025 hop harvest with the help of volunteer ‘Hoppers’, despite the challenges of this summer’s dry weather.

The hop fields at Hogs Back Brewery in Tongham.
The hop fields at Hogs Back Brewery in Tongham. (Natalia Sharomova)

Normally, the hop plants form archways over the wires in the fields, but the hot summer meant the bines were noticeably lighter this year.

Even so, tractor-loads of hops were gathered, before being fed through the hop machine to separate the cones, which are then dried and stored for brewing.

Volunteers untangle the hop vines before feeding them into a hop harvester machine.
Volunteers untangle the hop vines before feeding them into a hop harvester machine. (Natalia Sharomova)

Hogs Back grows several varieties on its estate, including Farnham White Bine, Fuggle and Cascade, which are used in its beers, including the flagship Tongham Tea.

The cultivation also continues a link to our region’s rich hop-growing heritage, when the crop was so widespread it was said a person could walk from Alton to Guildford without leaving a hop field.

Farnham itself was once a hub of the trade, with many hop kilns and related businesses.

Hogs Back Estate Manager Matthew King.
Hogs Back Estate Manager Matthew King in the hop fields. (Natalia Sharomova)

Hogs Back Estate Manager Matthew King said: “This year has been a bit unique in that the extreme heat in the air and the lack of rain and moisture in the soil meant the crop didn’t grow as big as normal, so therefore this year the harvest has been down.

“But next year it will probably grow back with abundance so it could be a bumper year next year.”

A hopper hard at work at the Hogs Back Brewery harvest 2025.
(Natalia Sharomova)

One of the volunteer Hoppers was Verner Parke, a retired cyber security professional from Frimley.

The hops of their labours at the Hogs Back Brewery harvest 2025.
The hops of their labours. (Natalia Sharomova)

He said: “I’ve been helping with the hop here for at least four years. I do it because it’s a chance to get outside, and it helps with a craft business.

“It was something to do once I retired, and contribute to the community.”

Hogs Back Hopper volunteer Verner Parke of Frimley.
Hogs Back Hopper volunteer Verner Parke of Frimley. (Hugo Berger/Tindle)

And of course “there’s a bit of a reward, because you get a pint of beer at the end.”