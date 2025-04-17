An historic railway is preparing to launch a special tour across Surrey and Hampshire.
The Watercress Line has created a vivid tribute to 200 years of railway history, brought to life through textiles, sewing and embroidery.
The unique display, titled ‘200 Community Textile Timeline of Train Travel’, will visit libraries and venues throughout the county over the coming year.
CEO Rebecca Dalley said: “We are incredibly proud of this inspiring project, which has brought together so many creative individuals in a shared celebration of our railway’s rich history.
“It is a testament to the dedication and artistic talent of our community. We are delighted to take it on tour, giving even more people the opportunity to experience its beauty and significance first-hand.
“A huge thank you to everyone who contributed – your enthusiasm and creativity has made this project truly special. We can’t wait for the wider community to see your incredible work!”
The Line has teamed up with more than 100 contributors, including local artists, schools, and community groups to create the timeline.
The artwork showcases a series of intricately designed and embroidered panels, each a metre tall, capturing two centuries of railway heritage.
Since May last year, participants have gathered monthly - both online and at the Ropley station in Hampshire. Each panel reflects innovation, nostalgia, and the lasting bond between railways and the communities they serve.
Locations include:
- Phoenix Arts Centre: Running to April 22
- Micheldever Station: ‘Railway 200 Weekend’ - May 17 and 18
- Light Box Gallery and Museum, Woking: May 19 to 26
- Alton Regency Day: June 21
- Hollycombe Steam Collection: July 1 to 31
- Farnham Station Day: October 8
- Hampshire Record Office: January 6 to March 30, 2026
- Medstead Station: June 1, 2026 onwards
By Rose Emes