The face of a lucky swimmer from East Hampshire or Waverley could be splashed out online for a leisure centre promotional campaign.
Everyone Active is holding a photoshoot at Whitehill & Bordon Leisure Centre next Thursday (April 24) as they’re looking for a face for their future campaigns.
People who like the idea of being caught on camera must sign up but will get a free swim for putting themselves forward.
Participants have three one-hour sessions to choose from with the first for adults with children of under five beginning at 12.30pm, with adult casual swimming from 1.30pm and adult lessons from 2.30pm.
The images will be used in Everyone Active’s regional campaigns across the south east. To sign up visit https://shorturl.at/2EGxq