Farnham Park and several other parks in the area have been recognised with prestigious Green Flag awards.
Waverley Borough Council has announced that a total of 11 of its parks and green spaces have once again been honoured with the awards, recognising them as some of the best-managed green spaces in the country.
The council has won the award for the following green spaces in and around Farnham:
- Farnham Park – which also retained its Green Heritage Site Accreditation, supported by Historic England, recognising its exceptional management of historic features
- Broadwater Park
- Badshot Lea Pond and Orchard
- Phillips Memorial Park
- Weybourne Nature Reserve
- Frensham Common
- Lammas Lands
Councillor Steve Williams, Waverley Borough Council's portfolio holder for environment and sustainability, said: "The fact that our parks and green spaces have once again been recognised in these prestigious awards is a testament to our dedicated parks and countryside team.
“I'd like to congratulate the team as it is their hard work, along with our contractors and amazing volunteers, that ensure our sites remain at such a high standard.
“I do hope our residents get out and enjoy some of our beautiful green spaces this summer. However, I would just remind visitors to remember to respect our countryside and green spaces.
“In the summer, there is now a serious risk of wildfires so please remember not to light barbecues or campfires as well as helping us keep these places clean and tidy for everyone by disposing of or taking home any rubbish."
The Green Flag Award Scheme is managed by the environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government and sets the benchmark for green space management in the UK and globally.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.