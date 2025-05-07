Waverley Borough councillors have voted in favour of a proposal to replace Surrey’s existing county, district, and borough councils with three new unitary authorities—a move they say reflects strong support from local residents.
The decision follows the results of a recent independent survey of 3,265 Surrey residents, which revealed that nearly two-thirds (63 percent) back the creation of three unitary councils.
About 17 percent favoured an alternative two-unitary model supported by Surrey County Council, while 20 percent had no clear preference.
Councillors argue that the findings demonstrate a clear public mandate for a more locally focused and responsive structure.
According to the survey, the top priorities for residents were “Understanding of local issues” and “Local decision-making,” each selected by over 60 percent of respondents. Other key concerns included “Supporting local businesses,” “Easy access to councillors,” and “Creating jobs and economic growth.”
Under the proposed restructure, the new unitary councils would assume full responsibility for all services currently delivered by Surrey County Council and the 11 district and borough councils.
This would be complemented by the creation of a new county-wide strategic authority to oversee broader policy and coordination.
The majority of Surrey’s district and borough councils have already expressed support for the three-unitary model, which they say offers the best balance of efficient service delivery, democratic accountability, and alignment with existing community and economic identities.
Cllr Paul Follows, leader of Waverley Borough Council, said: “The message from our residents – and from communities across Surrey – is clear: people want councils that understand their needs, reflect their identity, and are accountable for the decisions that affect them.
“The three-unitary model strikes the right balance between local democracy and economic coherence. It will maximise economic growth – a government priority, while protecting vital public services, and ensuring that decisions continue to be made close to the people they impact.”
The proposal is currently under discussion by all 11 district and borough councils in Surrey and is scheduled to be formally submitted to the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government on Friday, May 9.