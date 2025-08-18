Waverley's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A3, from 8pm July 20 to 6am August 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 both directions Hogs Back to Longmoor, carriageway closures for resurfacing work.
And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A3, from 9pm August 18 to 6am August 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A3 southbound, Compton to Milford, Lane closure for maintenance work.
• A3, from 8pm August 26 to 6am August 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A3 both directions Milford, Lane closure for barrier repairs.
• A3, from 9pm August 26 to 6am August 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 northbound, Upper Hammer Lane, slip road and lane closure for maintenance work.
• A3, from 8pm September 1 to 6am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A3 northbound and southbound, Hindhead Tunnel, Contraflow for tunnel maintenance, diversion via Highways England network.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.