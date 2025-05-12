Waverley's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And it is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:
• A3, from 9pm May 15 to 6am May 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 both directions Hindhead Tunnel, Contraflow for electrical work.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.