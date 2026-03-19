Haslemere looks set to join the bid to become the UK’s first Town of Culture with a living legend proclaiming to town councillors: We can win it.
“Community” Ken Griffiths urged councillors to back the bid last Thursday in a passionate rallying cry, insisting that Haslemere has nothing to lose and everything to gain.
The reward is enormous as the inaugural winner will receive £3million to deliver a cultural programme in 2028 while each finalist will receive £250,000.
But the town faces a race against time to throw its hat in the ring as expressions of interest must be submitted before the end of March.
“I think we can do it,” said Ken during an enthusiastic presentation in the town hall, adding: “The potential is enormous, so what have we got to lose? I would say nothing, but so much to gain.
“I don’t think I’m being overly optimistic in saying we can win, as we’re a really good town that does punch above its weight and delivers things.”
While councillors backed the idea and agreed HTC should head the bid, concerns were raised about the extra workload. Nonetheless, councillors Terry Weldon, Alastair Bayliss, Jacquie Keen and Claire Matthes agreed to join a working party that will bring together figures from key groups and organisations to bolster the bid.
There was more from Mr Griffiths as his presentation included plans for a Community Arts Festival that aims to fill the gap between the Charter Fair and the Haslemere Fringe Festival.
He believes the “visual arts programme” would help build the foundation for the Town of Culture bid while also showcasing local arts and creativity and encouraging people and visitors to spend longer in town.
He said: “We bring them here for the Charter Fair, so let’s keep them coming.”
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