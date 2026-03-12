Rain won’t stop sales next weekend as a community centre in Haslemere is holding an indoor car boot sale.
Bargain hunters should make roads to Haslewey next Sunday, March 29, as the venue opposite Lion Green is holding a fundraising sale from 9am to midday.
Table spaces are available for £10pm each while space will be available in the car park for sellers with larger items.
All sellers must bring their own tables to set up in the lounge, café, reception areas and car park.
Delicious home-made cakes, straight from the Haslewey kitchen will be on sale to the public, together with hot drinks and yummy bacon butties.
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