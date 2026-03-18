The Haslemere Players have received a golden ticket of their own from a national radio station.
The group pulled off a coup last Sunday (March 15) when Nathan Baseley plugged their forthcoming production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory on BBC Radio 2.
Nathan stayed in character to deliver a delicious promo during the Elaine Paige on Sunday show that celebrates the best of Broadway, Hollywood and the West End.
The players beat the odds to get a mention as only two other am-dram groups got the chance to do the same.
Trustee Nathan and the group’s marketing officer, Ricky Dyer, wrote the script, with the former doing a “fantastic job” in reading the promo according to his thespian friends.
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