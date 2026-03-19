The glory years of Britpop will be revisited this summer as one of the era’s biggest bands has landed a top spot at the Haslemere Fringe Festival.
Revellers are set to party like it’s 1996 as organisers of the July 3 to 5 event have confirmed Ocean Colour Scene as the Saturday night headliner.
The band behind classics like The Day We Caught The Train and the immortal The Riverboat Song will grace the Lion Green stage on July 4 some 30 years after the release of their Top 5 album Moseley Shoals.
“We’re really excited that our Saturday night headliner will be this iconic band,” said a spokesperson for the HFF.
“Their rip-roaring live shows have long been one of the most extraordinary experiences in modern rock.”
The programme for the eighth Haslemere Fringe Festival is nicely taking shape with Anna Muir also booking her place after winning the recent Battle of the Bands competition.
The local singer-songwriter, who creates memorable music with clever lyricism and dark humour, will perform on the Main Stage with her band following her triumph at The Shottermill Club.
Organisers have promised the “uber popular” festival will offer something for everyone with amazing headliners and 50 new bands.
“There will also be emerging new talent, dance, comedy, poetry, children’s entertainment, local artisans and lots more,” added a spokesperson.
Organisers have also called on local schools and community groups to help them create a town-wide art installation made from hand-decorated and recycled CDs.
Participants have been encouraged to decorate unwanted CDs before delivering their finished pieces to Planet of Sounds on Weyhill or Gallery 13 on West Street by April 17.
Alternatively, you can donate old CDs to the same shops, with the results being displayed around town from May 4, for more details visit www.haslemerefringe.co.uk
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