A Surrey tradesman has vowed to beat his gambling addiction after stealing more than £3,600 from a paying customer to feed his habit.
Guildford Magistrates Court heard that contractor Daniel Crossley was paid £3,614 last summer to buy material for a house renovation - but the 40-year-old instead spent the money on gambling.
Crossley, who resided at Glen Close, Hindhead, at the time of his plea, was sentenced on Wednesday after previously admitting to a count of fraud by false presentation between August 16 and September 16 last year.
“The victim, who was known to the defendant, contacted the contractor to do some renovation work on his home,” said the prosecution.
“The defendant kept claiming money but instead of using the money for work the defendant spent it on gambling.
“He has an addiction – he misused the trust placed in him by the victim.”
Crossley, now of Church Walk, Godalming, told the court in mitigation he was “completely to blame for the offence” before adding he is getting treatment for his addiction.
The type of gambling or the location of the house where Crossley was working was not disclosed by the court.
He said: “I’m getting addiction rehabilitation for my gambling addiction and have just completed a three-month course.
“I also now work with a charity called Epic, which is continuing my rehabilitation. I’m completely to blame.”
Crossley was ordered to pay the full £3,616.60 in compensation to his victim in addition to being given a 12-month community order which includes a five-day Rehabilitation Order Requirement.
The defendant must also carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, reduced from 120 because of his guilty plea, and take part in a CRS Personal Wellbeing service programme in a further bit to help him beat the addiction.
His guilty plea was taken into consideration.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.