Weydon School students past and present joined TJ Power on the famous sofa at ‘This Morning’ with Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.
Neuroscientist TJ Power, who lives in Farnham, has been running his DOSE workshops at Weydon School for several years, delivering his sessions to more than 2,300 students.
He has also recently published the Sunday Times best-selling book The DOSE Effect, in which he describes how he overcame various addictions to live a successful life.
On the ITV1 daytime show, TJ discussed with hosts Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond how he managed to transform his life and overcome depression. They also heard from the students about how the workshops had improved their wellbeing.
Sparked by nationwide discussions around screen time and digital overload, TJ explained the science behind our addiction to our phones and how our brains respond to the constant stimulation.
Thanks to the impact of these workshops, Weydon students have learnt simple practical tools and were able to speak candidly about how constant phone use affects their focus, moods and mental wellbeing.
Jacqui Sellers, the school’s wellbeing lead, said: “In today’s fast-paced digital world, emotional highs and lows can feel very overwhelming.
“Learning the key skills to manage their own screen time is key. TJ’s DOSE sessions allow students to understand the science behind these four chemicals and puts them in charge of making small daily actions that improve their wellbeing.”
DOSE stands for dopamine, oxytocin, serotonin, and endorphins, the four key brain chemicals that need to be managed to overcome addictions.