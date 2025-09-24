There’s room for optimism at the Inn as the landlord of an East Hampshire pub is putting the Great back into Greatham’s local.
The Greatham Inn is open again with new staff behind the bar and a new name above the door.
The landlord of the Whistlestop in Liss has taken over the watering hole with the pub on Petersfield Road reopening today after a summer revamp.
The hope is to turn the hostelry into a family-friendly pub that serves food and regularly holds events from music and beer festivals to wedding receptions.
The team believe the pub has “lots of potential” citing the number of people of Greatham people who visit their Liss pub as a factor.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.