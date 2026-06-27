A woman who died following a collision at a motorsport event near Alton has been named as tributes continue to pour in.
Hannah Parsons, described as a "wonderful, vibrant and kind" young woman, was volunteering as a flag starter during the Detonators Dust-Up event at Tongham Motor Club Race Track on Saturday, June 20, when the incident happened.
Hampshire Police said officers were called to the race track at 12.50pm following reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian.
A police spokesman said: "An investigation is underway following a fatal collision in Alton.
"The pedestrian, a woman in her 30s, sadly died from her injuries. Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances that led to this collision."
On Friday, a flag was flying at the track, known locally as the Oval Raceway.
Mrs Parsons, who worked as a dental nurse at Tanyard and Golding Dental Group in Cranbrook, Kent, was a well-known member of the Detonators Car Club.
In a tribute, the club said: "There is so much more to say about the wonderful, vibrant young woman, Hannah; her love of drag racing, of traditional style hot rods, including her 32 Pickup built for her by Laurence.
"Her love of road trips, car shows, motorcycles, steam fairs, running, vintage clothes, dancing and socialising.
"Hannah was a kind and caring person, a trained nurse and dental nurse who loved working on children's wards and was one of the nursing heroes we applauded during Covid.
"Hannah touched many lives and was deeply loved, respected, and very dear to us all."
The club also paid tribute to her husband, Laurence, describing him as her "best friend for the past 14 years", and extended condolences to his family.
Colleagues at Tanyard and Golding Dental Group described her as "a much-loved, admired dental nurse and friend, by both patients and staff".
They added: "Life will never be the same without her bright energy every day."
Organisers of The Hot Rod Hayride also paid tribute, saying: "Many of you will be aware of the tragic accident last Saturday at the Oval Track, which resulted in the devastating loss of Hannah Parsons, flag starter at the track.
"Everyone concerned has been deeply moved by the many private messages that have been received, and the incredible respect shown by all members of our wider hot rodding community."
A GoFundMe appeal has been launched to support her husband, Laurence, after her death.
Organiser Penny Gifford wrote: "The much-loved Hannah Parsons, a cherished member of the Detonators Car Club, tragically lost her life during a racing accident whilst flag starting at the Hot Rod Hayride."
The appeal has raised more than £7,000.
Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Hampshire Police on 101, quoting reference 44260292270.
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