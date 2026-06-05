Lucy Ruck was 17 when she suffered life-changing injuries at Farnborough North level crossing, which for years was considered so dangerous that it was one of only three crossings in the country that had to be staffed whenever trains were running.
This week marks a year since the crossing was closed to pedestrians and replaced by an £8.4 million scheme which included a new accessible footbridge and lifts, making the station fully step free.
The crossing had also been the only route between platforms, meaning hundreds of passengers, including schoolchildren and college students, had to use it every day.
Thirty years after her accident, Ms Ruck helped campaign for the new footbridge and continues to raise awareness of railway safety.
She said: “A single quick decision can change your life forever. I learned this first-hand after my accident.
“I wasn't intentionally reckless or rushing, but because I used the station daily and felt familiar with it, I got comfortable and stopped seeing the dangers. I followed the crowd with the assumption that the route was safe.
“Please remember, no appointment or destination is worth risking your safety. Always check carefully before crossing and never assume it's safe.”
Sam Pead, route level crossing manager for Network Rail, said: “It has been a year since we were able to close one of the most dangerous level crossings in the country at Farnborough North. At the same time, the station has become more accessible, providing additional benefits for our passengers.”
GWR regional development manager Zach Bailey said: “A year on, the transformation at Farnborough North is clear, a station that is safer, more accessible and more welcoming for everyone who uses it.
“Lucy’s courage in sharing her story is an important reminder of why safety on the railways must never be taken for granted.”
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