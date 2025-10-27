I understand that not everyone is happy with the works in Farnham town centre. For 30 years, we said something needed to be done — and did nothing.
The plan was agreed in 2024 after public consultation. I do not support it 100 per cent; it is a compromise. However, it will make the town more pedestrian-friendly while still allowing vehicles to travel through.
Pedestrianisation of Downing Street, The Borough or Castle Street can only happen if there is an alternative route for the A287. That would require a western bypass, which has been reviewed by the Farnham Infrastructure Programme (FIP) officer team and rejected at this time, as there is no funding source for something that would cost at least ten times more than the current works.
With works on Downing Street nearing completion, those on West Street and The Borough are due to pause from Friday, November 1, as requested by local businesses for the Christmas and New Year period.
The next phase will see overnight works on South Street and Union Road between Tuesday, November 4, and Friday, December 19, 2025, from 10pm to 6am. Farnham councillors made it clear that, if possible, this work should be carried out using lane closures rather than full road closures. If full closures are unavoidable, they should be phased to minimise disruption to car park access during this critical period for the hospitality industry.
The FIP team has since advised that full road closures will be required. I discussed this with the project lead (who has since left Surrey County Council) and stressed the importance of phasing the works to maintain access to the three car parks wherever possible, reducing the need for staff to stop and escort drivers through the site.
I subsequently created a graphic to illustrate the phasing I had in mind.
Ultimately, this is an operational issue that will be determined by the FIP officer team working with the contractor, Ringway. We may still end up with a full closure and every car needing to be escorted out after 10pm, with all the disruption that will bring — but I will have tried, as I do with so many other things.
Either way, visitors using these car parks after 10pm will be escorted out safely, so no one should be put off coming into town. I strongly encourage everyone to support Farnham’s hospitality businesses during this period.
I will raise this again at the Farnham Board meeting on Friday, along with several other issues, including future phasing.
Cllr Catherine Powell
County councillor for Farnham North
Leader of the Residents’ Association and Independent Group, Surrey County Council
