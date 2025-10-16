Milestones in our lives are often a cause for celebration (we have recently celebrated 50 years together) or sometimes for regret, when we recall what was said or done, what we failed to achieve, or even what we forgot.
Our memories serve us best when it comes to the people and subjects we love most — football, tennis, cricket, films, musicians, and all those who inspire or entertain us. Family members too, whose achievements and anniversaries we are quick to remember.
Saint Paul, in Scripture, speaks of his passion for Jesus in the Second Letter to the Corinthians (Chapter 11, verses 23–28) and of what that passion cost him between AD 46 and AD 67.
He reflects: “My life is worth nothing to me; my only aim is to finish the race and complete the task the Lord Jesus has given me — the task of testifying to the good news of God’s grace.” (Acts 20:24)
“So we make it our goal to please him.” (2 Corinthians 5:9) — a reminder that we should seek to please God before ourselves or our own interests.
I include here two of my poems, written in 2025. They express thoughts I have yet to live up to, but wish to share with each of you:
Scripture tells us of an unbelievable love, available to everyone from God above. Jesus came to free us from sin, covering our failures from within.
In order to accept this heavenly love, we must desire to seek him above. He wants our attention each and every day, whether at home, at work or at play.
He offers us hope, peace, joy and a lift, nothing we can do can earn this gift! Jesus hopes we’ll connect by prayer, praise, love-song, and through shared worship to him belong.
So how do we show we’ve heard the good news? Choosing life before thrill, possessions, food, booze. His ways — love, mercy, justice, kindness and care — ours to copy him, reminding the world he is there!
Jesus, my Saviour, God and King, who cares for each and every living thing, he wants relationship with us, young and old, for every human is precious to behold.
Refrain:
This, this is Christ the King, who treasures time each human brings; each of us from death and sin, to the loving, eternal kingdom bring.
God the Father, he who planned our freedom, beginning in the land. He knew we each would fail him still — the Scripture writings and “Jesus’ tale” fulfil.
Refrain:
This, this is Christ the King, who treasures time each human brings; each of us from death and sin, to the loving, eternal kingdom bring.
We’re taught to forgive all of those; Jesus says, if our debts count, not to pose a weight upon our hearts and bring God’s wrath and separation through our sin.
Refrain:
This, this is Christ the King, who treasures time each human brings, and wants eternity to show that separation is not the way to go.
The message clearly says, “Obey and love all instructions sent from above.” Jesus, God the Son, says how eternal life, not sorrow, starts now.
Refrain:
This, this is Christ the King, who treasures time each human being, and wants eternity to show that separation is not the way to go.
So we’ve been given a choice in this life, and a warning to avoid eternal strife. Absolutely essential “in Christ” to grow, and through God the Son, his Father know.
Refrain:
A habit of worship, thanks and praise, times of prayer, Scripture and song we raise to our God — Father, Spirit, Son — our life together has just begun!
