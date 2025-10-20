It isn’t prejudice to recognise the reality. If a shop owner in Haslemere faces the same cost to hire a 23 year old with five years’ experience as an 18 year old fresh out of college, it’s obvious which way the decision will fall. In recent months, small businesses across our towns have had to cut back weekend shifts or stop taking on part-timers altogether. The result is fewer local opportunities – and young people losing the confidence, income and independence that come from work.