There are major benefits for employers too: access to a wider pool of potential employees, particularly valuable given how challenging recruitment can be in East Hampshire, plus support through the recruitment process and help embedding new staff into their teams. Importantly, evidence shows little to no difference in sick leave taken by employees on supported employment programmes compared with others. This programme is available to local businesses of any size, however small. Employers can have a single named individual, to deal with at Connect to Work, for the duration.