T Levels recently marked their fifth birthday, and last week’s ‘T Levels Week’ gave us the perfect opportunity to shout about the benefits of this important qualification.
Yet, despite growing momentum and student uptake, not everyone has heard of T Levels or necessarily understands yet how they compare to other post-16 options.
In simple terms, T Levels are technical qualifications for 16 to 19 year olds, equivalent to three A Levels. They combine classroom learning (around 80 percent) with a 45-day industry placement (around 20 percent). Students also study maths, English and digital skills alongside their occupational specialism.
What sets T Levels apart is the extended, guaranteed industry placement. Unlike other qualifications, which are often more classroom-based, T Levels are structured around real-world experience. That makes them a great fit for students who want to start working towards a skilled profession, take a practical approach to learning, and still enjoy the structure of classroom study. T Levels also involve more total learning hours than a typical other course.
At a recent City & Guilds event, I was asked ‘if I could go back in time, what T Level would you study?’ For me, it could have been in what we used to call ‘programming,’ now coding. With AI on the rise, these skills are going to be more important than ever, but there is a wide range of study options available. T Level courses at Alton College include ‘education and early years’ and ‘engineering, design and development’.
Because T Levels have been co-designed with employers, they’re in tune with the real skills businesses are calling for. And when a company offers a placement to a T Level student, it’s a win-win. The student gets hands on experience, and the employer gets to see their potential in action. It’s like the world’s most comprehensive job interview. What’s really encouraging is that a third of students end up being hired by their placement employer. And there’s a wide range of further opportunities.
I’m on a mission to ensure local employers know about the benefits of hosting a T Level placement, and about what students who have completed a course bring. More and more young people – and their parents – are finding out, too.
When I was a minister in the Department for Education, raising the profile of technical education was a big focus, and rightly so. I’ve also argued for the importance of maintaining independent standard-setting for these qualifications.
T Levels are gaining a lot of traction. Last year saw nearly 60 percent more students starting them compared to the year before. The students who complete them overwhelmingly report positive experiences, and the employers involved clearly see the value. There are multiple advantages, but more than anything it’s that industry placement that people talk about.
With AI reshaping the world of work, especially entry-level graduate roles involving research, basic analysis or drafting, it’s easy to worry that these types of jobs are changing. I think it’s more nuanced than that. I believe graduate roles will evolve, and employers will increasingly seek out candidates with uniquely human skills - communication, empathy, judgement and creativity, alongside digital literacy.
And where are those skills best learned? Not only from textbooks, but in the workplace. On a placement. Through experience. In other words, for many young people, via T Levels.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.