Yet even with full knowledge of the impending reorganisation, Waverley’s Lib Dem–led Executive has pressed ahead with its “collaboration” plans with Guildford – expending vital officer time, money and resources, all while knowing both borough councils will soon cease to exist. To us, it feels like needless reshuffling for its own sake. Astonishingly, some of the newly shared services are now being delivered at increased cost to the taxpayer.