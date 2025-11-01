Last week we learned that Surrey’s local government will be reorganised into two new unitary authorities – East Surrey and West Surrey. This transition will reshape how services are delivered and how power is exercised across the county.
Yet even with full knowledge of the impending reorganisation, Waverley’s Lib Dem–led Executive has pressed ahead with its “collaboration” plans with Guildford – expending vital officer time, money and resources, all while knowing both borough councils will soon cease to exist. To us, it feels like needless reshuffling for its own sake. Astonishingly, some of the newly shared services are now being delivered at increased cost to the taxpayer.
Expanded shared services between the two outgoing councils have created a further joint Executive to oversee them, along with a joint scrutiny committee. The most serious consequence, however, is the recent decision to merge Waverley’s two scrutiny committees into one. The Executive disregarded recommendations from both scrutiny and standards committees in bringing this forward, citing “workforce pressures”.
Scrutiny exists to act as a critical friend to those in power, holding the Executive to account on behalf of residents. Weakening it now is a serious mistake that risks damaging transparency and trust.
As Chair of Overview and Scrutiny, I see first-hand the vital role this work plays. Over the past year, our committees have examined the council’s budget, challenged management of the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL), investigated the costly 69 High Street project in Godalming, and raised concerns about the housing maintenance contractor. This is exactly what residents expect – councillors asking difficult questions and demanding accountability.
Sadly, vital scrutiny work carried out by councillors is too often met with derision and routinely dismissed or ignored by those in power – behaviour that should concern any administration claiming to value transparency.
The new single committee will include six Liberal Democrats, three Farnham Residents and three Conservatives. Because of political proportionality, independent councillors will have no representation. A seat that could have gone to an independent was instead filled by another Liberal Democrat. What does this indicate? An Executive whose safe space is to mark its own homework.
Waverley residents deserve better.
Cllr Jane Austin is Leader of the Waverley Conservative Group and Chair of Overview and Scrutiny at Waverley Borough Council.
