Only last Monday, before the Budget, I sat down with local employers at my business roundtable. Every firm, from high streets to hospitality, gave the same message: costs up, confidence down and a government making it harder, not easier, to grow. A few days later the Chancellor delivered her third financial statement since taking office, despite earlier promises of just one a year. She also repeated her pledge not to raise taxes. Instead we were given a Budget that heaps the cost of an ever-expanding state onto working people while letting a welfare system in need of urgent reform drift on untouched.