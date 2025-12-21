There is a long-standing tradition at Christmas of setting aside even the deepest animosities, if only for a moment. The most famous example is the Christmas Day Truce of the First World War, when soldiers laid down their arms and came together to play football on No Man’s Land. They exchanged gifts, took photographs, buried their dead and repaired the trenches.
A moment in time, not to be repeated but always to be remembered. It remains a powerful reminder that humanity can prevail even in the darkest of times.
Politics may be portrayed as against this spirit. We are known for our tribalism. Sharp divisions, party loyalties, and fierce disagreement abound in the Houses of Parliament. Yet the reality of political life is rather more nuanced than many might imagine. Behind the scenes, cooperation across party lines happens far more often than is often realised.
Select Committees and All-Party Parliamentary Groups bring together MPs from across the political spectrum to scrutinise government, develop policy, and champion causes of shared concern. The election of committee chairs or Deputy Speakers relies on cross-party support and goodwill.
On some of the most contentious issues, alliances have formed that would surprise many observers. During recent debates on digital ID cards, for example, I found myself speaking alongside, and agreeing for the most part, with some Labour backbenchers and MPs from the Greens, Reform, Plaid Cymru, the SNP, and Jeremy Corbyn's grouping. Quite the rainbow coalition. We were united not by party, but by principle.
There have been many other occasions when common cause has emerged unexpectedly. I have worked with Labour MPs on multiple issues including on social media matters, aspects of education and local issues, discovering that despite ideological differences, we often share the same motivations. We may sit in different parties, but ultimately our duty is the same - to represent our constituents and to act according to our conscience.
Christmas offers a timely opportunity to recognise this. It invites us to see the good in others, to acknowledge the public service motivation that drives MPs of all parties, and to remember that most enter politics not for questionable motives, but to make a positive difference.
This season also of course reminds us of the countless people working for the common good far beyond politics. Once again, many will give up time with their families to keep the rest of us safe and well.
We owe a profound debt of gratitude to doctors, nurses, carers, police officers, our armed forces (especially those serving overseas), fire and rescue services, Samaritans, volunteers, and community organisations - such as those providing Christmas lunches like the Petersfield Area Churches Together Christmas Lunch - and support for those who would otherwise be alone.
We should also acknowledge the priests, vicars, and other religious leaders who guide our Christmas commemorations, as well as those marking the other religious festivals that fall during this period.
At Christmas, we are reminded that cooperation and compassion matter more than division. So, wherever you stand politically, I know you will join me in raising a glass to all those who serve others; often quietly, and often without recognition.
I wish you all a very happy Christmas.
