I expect you’ve heard some Carols this Christmas. They usually tell the story of Jesus’ birth with some added poetic detail: winter snow, the time of night or the animals that may (or may not) have shared a stable with the Holy Family.
While echoing some of what the bible stories say, they also convey something of the purpose behind retelling the story of one baby’s birth 2,000 years ago in a small Middle Eastern town. Unremarkable in many ways, is the most remembered birth in history because it spells out so much more than a single birth.
The single word that sums up what Christmas is about is hope.
Any baby can be a sign of hope; many hopes are attached to the birth of many babies; but this baby carries the hopes of more than his parents and more than the hopes for the next generation.
This baby signals that there is hope for the world, for humanity – even for us 2,000 years later. From O Little Town of Bethlehem: the hopes and fears of all the years are met in thee tonight.
Whatever the fears then and now, God with us – Immanuel – in Jesus means there is hope, there was hope then and there is hope now. And that hope is echoed in the song of the angels which is echoed in the songs of Christmas now:
That glorious song of old,
‘Peace on the earth, good will to men, from heaven's all-gracious King!'
Still through the cloven skies they come,
With peaceful wings unfurled; and still their heavenly music floats o'er all the weary world; O hush the noise, ye men of strife, and hear the angels sing!
