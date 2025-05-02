It has been an historic week in UK politics. All around the country, the Conservative and Labour votes have crumbled, with Reform UK winning the lion's share of support.
Something is definitely happening. A group of Surrey Reform members visited Runcorn recently to help campaign, and we were met on the doorsteps with huge levels of support.
But also something else – a feeling of exasperation, frustration, and anger with successive governments and the impacts that ill-thought-through policies have had on their lives.
Issues ranging from the Prime Minister not knowing what a woman is, to the removal of winter fuel payments, and the sense of injustice at a local hotel housing illegal migrants at the taxpayers' expense – all while local people are struggling with sky-high bills, high unemployment, and a lack of local services.
We were asked repeatedly on the doorsteps: “How is this fair to us?”; “What do the Government think they are doing?” – and some far more direct, expletive-laden comments regarding the intellect of those MPs in Westminster.
All the people we spoke to wanted to see a return to common sense, fairness, honesty and, that word most despised by those on the left of politics, a patriotic government which puts the interests of the country and its people first.
In my 30-plus years in politics, I don’t think I have ever seen such disillusionment with the old parties. Reform UK does have a mountain to climb over the next few years, but judging by the results from the ballot boxes, it is getting smaller by the day.
Ged Hall, Chairman Reform UK, Farnham and Bordon