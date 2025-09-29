In the early 1990s, consultations recommended against making them compulsory. In 2006, Tony Blair’s Identity Cards Act created a voluntary scheme, but it was scrapped by the Coalition because of spiralling costs and the threat to privacy. Since then, the issue has been quiet - until now, when Keir Starmer has chosen to revive it. Not as a serious solution to illegal migration, but as a smokescreen for his Government’s scandals and failures.