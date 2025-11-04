The two-minute silence that unites the nation each November actually began in Farnham – a tradition that spread from our town to every corner of the country.
It is a powerful reminder that remembrance is both national and deeply local.
Our part of the world has long been bound to the armed forces. Bordon’s proud military past, the continued presence of Longmoor Camp, and even the occasional Chinook thundering overhead are all signs of a community shaped by service.
We are only a short distance from Portsmouth, one of the Royal Navy’s great homes, and many local families have stories that link generations through service at sea, on land, and in the air.
That sense of duty and remembrance is alive today through the Royal British Legion branches across the constituency, whose volunteers ensure that every poppy, parade and ceremony continues to honour those who served. I was pleased to, once again, join the launch of this year’s Poppy Appeal in Liphook and look forward to meeting veterans at remembrance services this weekend.
Each year, I am struck by how many people take part – not only veterans, but children from local schools, youth groups, churches and cadet forces who stand shoulder to shoulder in respect.
Their involvement shows that remembrance is not fading with time; it is being handed down, carefully and proudly, to the next generation.
Remembrance is not only about looking back but also about how we act today to keep our country safe.
The last Government made the biggest strengthening of our national defence in a generation, committing to raise defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP by 2030 – a plan that would see investment reach £87 billion a year.
These investments matter because they ensure our forces have the tools, training and technology they need to protect the freedoms won by those we remember.
Remembrance is also about recognising that service takes many forms – whether on the front line, in support roles, or here at home in the families who carry the weight of deployment.
It’s about the reservists who train quietly alongside full-time personnel, and the volunteers who give their time to support veterans’ welfare and fundraising efforts in our towns and villages.
As we pause for the silence this weekend, I hope we also take a moment to think about what it means to serve and to support.
In doing so, we ensure that remembrance remains a living act of gratitude – not only for those who came before us, but for all who continue to wear the uniform today.
Our community’s connection to the armed forces runs deep, and long may it continue.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.