This is especially frustrating locally, where access to healthcare remains a pressing concern. While the recent £1 million investment in Haslemere Hospital is very welcome, Whitehill and Bordon is still waiting for the long-promised investment in its healthcare. It is therefore hard to ignore the scale of funding lost to strike action, which dwarfs the comparably modest investment we need. Money that could have been invested directly into improving services in our communities is instead being drained away.