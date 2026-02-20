The Alton Cluster Primary Schools have held their annual swimming gala.
Twelve schools from Alton and the surrounding areas made use of the facilities at Alton Sports Centre to take part in the annual gala, which was first held in January 2014.
Each school can enter up to 16 swimmers.
St Mary’s, Bentworth, teacher and PE lead Robert Day organises the annual event. He said: “It was another incredible event for our Years 3 to 6 to participate in.
“The friendly yet competitive nature of the event is well supported by some committed volunteers.
“My thanks go to the staff and swimming teachers of Alton Sports Centre, the supporters and contributors from Alton Swimming Club, and Sara from HSDC Alton College who made contact with me and offered to be a poolside helper.
“A special mention goes to the Year 9 sports leaders from Eggar’s School who did a sterling job in getting the young swimmers in the right place at the right time.
“Without this team of helpers the gala would not be the resounding success that it is.
“The enjoyment and sportsmanship that the participants display at the event is truly magical.”
Kimberley Saunders, a parent of two of the swimmers, a teacher for Everyone Active and a coach for Alton & District Swimming Club said: “Swimming is such an important life skill.
“It is a privilege to be involved in such an inclusive and fun event with so many participants involved.
“I would like to extend my thanks to the parents, school staff and to the swimmers themselves for supporting this amazing annual event.
“The gala is always joyous and uplifting and a wonderful community event.”
Rowledge Primary School regained the swimming title of winners of the larger schools division, while St Mary’s, Bentworth, retained the trophy in the smaller schools division.
