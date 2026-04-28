More than 480 runners have signed up for the 2026 Alton ten-mile race, surpassing last year’s total participation with more than a week to go before the starting gun.
Scheduled for Sunday, May 10, this year’s race is honouring local heritage with a train-themed finisher medal inspired by the Watercress Line designed by graphic designer Rob Fryer.
“We are absolutely thrilled by the response this year,” said Alton Runners race director Darren Mansfield.
“Reaching 480 entries so early is a testament to how much this race means to the community.
“By basing our medals on the Watercress Line, we’re celebrating two of Alton’s most beloved traditions coming together."
The race, co-organised by Alton Runners and the Alton Lions, follows a scenic and undulating ten-mile course through the picturesque village lanes of Hampshire.
The event raised more than £4,000 for local causes last year, including the Alton Lions Club and Cardiac Rehab Hampshire.
Gary Harvey of the Alton Lions said: “The Alton ten-mile race is a key date in our calendar.
“The dedication of the runners and our volunteer marshals ensures we can continue providing grants and support for charities in Alton.”
Sainsbury’s in Alton will donate fresh fruit for all finishers, while Zombie Snacks will provide their Zombie Fruit Leatherz bars. An ice cream van will be on-site to greet runners as they cross the line. CN Coles will sponsor the prize monies for the first three male and female finishers.
Starting and finishing at Eggar’s School in Holybourne, the race begins at 9.30am on May 10. With the entry list growing daily and the race on track to sell-out, those hoping to secure one of the remaining spots are encouraged to register soon to avoid disappointment.
By Lydia Andrews
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