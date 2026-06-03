The Grand Prix Winners for the men were Joe Collins (first), Ivan Chunnett (second), Alex Elsey (third), Chris Raby (fourth), Charles Ashby (joint-fifth) and Tony Jones (joint-fifth). The Grand Prix Winners for the ladies were Linda Tyler (first), Candy Waller (second), Gemma Soar (third), Gabi Hitchcock (fourth) and Bridget Naylor (fifth).