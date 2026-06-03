Farnham Runners’ annual awards were presented by club chairman Justin Clarke.
The Steve Parker Award, named after a previous chairman and given for contribution to the club, went to Debbie Moorcroft for her work organising the annual dinner and after-run bar talks.
The Chairman’s Award was given to Clair Bailey, who stepped down as social secretary after eight years organising club events and socials.
The Alison Yearsley Award for dedication to the club was presented to Alison Buchanan for leading a walking group every Wednesday.
The Smiley Award for a positive attitude went jointly to Claire Byus and Bridget Naylor.
Linda Tyler received a special award from the club to commemorate winning her age category at the 2026 London Marathon in a time of 3:24.20.
The Grand Prix Winners for the men were Joe Collins (first), Ivan Chunnett (second), Alex Elsey (third), Chris Raby (fourth), Charles Ashby (joint-fifth) and Tony Jones (joint-fifth). The Grand Prix Winners for the ladies were Linda Tyler (first), Candy Waller (second), Gemma Soar (third), Gabi Hitchcock (fourth) and Bridget Naylor (fifth).
Awards for the most personal bests in the Hampshire Road Race League went to Ivan Chunnett (five), Joe Collins (three), Alex Elsey (three), Candy Waller (five), Gemma Whitehouse (four) and Linda Tyler (three).
The 2025 Paul Charlton Memorial Men’s Trophy was won by Chris Matthews for his London Marathon time of 2:43.09.
The 2025 Jane Georghiou Ladies’ Marathon Trophy went to Lizzie May for her London Marathon personal best of 3:03.23.
Some 2024-25 Hampshire Road Race League Awards were presented. Candy Waller won a shirt for completing all 12 races while age category winners Linda Tyler (first F60) and Jane Georghiou (first F70) received trophies.
T-shirts were given to those who had run all five cross-country races and a number of fun awards were presented.
By Jane Georghiou
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