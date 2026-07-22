Farnham Runners ended the 2025-26 Hampshire Road Race League season with a fine set of individual and team results.
Gabi Hitchcock placed seventh lady overall for the series, based on the best seven races, while Linda Tyler, who finished 18th overall, was the winner of the ladies’ 60 to 69 category.
The ladies’ A team in the top A1 league finished the series fourth of the top ten clubs in the league, while their B1 team was also fourth in their league. The third team finished top in league B3.
The men’s A1 team finished sixth in a very competitive league, while their B team finished second to secure promotion. The third team finished sixth out of 13 clubs.
The final race of the season was the Lordshill 10km, near Southampton.
Will Pickett led Farnham Runners home with a personal best 40.26, followed by Ivan Chunnett, Grant Hopkins in his first race for Farnham, and Keith Marshall.
The B team consisted of Guy Hines-Dedman in a personal best, Justin Clarke, Charles Ashby and Paul Keogh. This team was second in league B2 on the day, helping to secure the promotion.
Gemma Whitehouse led the ladies’ A team home, just ahead of first F60 Tyler. Hitchcock was next in, while Georgie Abrook was the final team scorer in a new personal best. Sarah Franklin and Sandra Hickey ran in support.
For the series other top three age groups placings were Tony Jones (third V60), Hitchcock (third F40) and Jane Georghiou (second F70).
Alex Elsey, Jones, Chunnett, Marshall, James Goodwin, Hitchcock, Tyler, Whitehouse, Abrook, Colette Grist, Georghiou and Hickey will all receive a mug for completing at least seven races.
Hitchcock and Abrook will receive T-shirts for completing all 12 races of the series.
By Jane Georghiou
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