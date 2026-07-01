Nine enthusiastic Farnham Runners ladies achieved some excellent results at the Endure 24 relay race near Reading.
Three groups represented Farnham Runners at the event, which sees runners complete as many laps as possible of an 8km trail in 24 hours.
Colette Grist ran in the solo section and ran 80.16 miles, coming 14th out of 243 female solo runners in her age category.
The Dream Team of Linda Tyler, Emma Dawson, Bridget Naylor, Gemma Whitehouse and Sue Taylor won the small female team category with 32 laps.
The Glitter Queens team of Julia Tagg, Nicola O’Connor and Carolyn Wickham placed 40th out of 44 in the small female team category with 14 laps between the three of them.
The first of the popular Wednesday evening 10km races at Yateley organised by Sandhurst Joggers saw more success for Farnham Runners.
Three of the first claim members were in the first three in their age groups.
Mark Maxwell was first back, returning from injury with a time of 43.01. Third M65 Keith Marshall clocked 43.19.
Gemma Whitehouse was a happy winner of the second F45 ladies’ prize in 45.17 while Belinda Andrews recorded 48.50 in her first race in a Farnham vest.
Ronan O’Carroll recorded 49.00 while Jane Georghiou was first F65 in 57.32. Terry Steadman finished in 1:01.46 followed by Robert Drummond in 1:20.53 listed in the M70 category, there being no M80 category for this race yet.
A full schedule of Farnham Runners activities is taking pace over the summer with monthly roving runs of various distances.
Twenty-three members followed the North Downs Way 12-mile route back from Guildford on a very warm morning. Regular bar talks have included one titled the “Psychology of Running”.
By Jane Georghiou
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.