A successful group of 14 Farnham Runners completed the undulating Netley 10km in good conditions.
Three won prizes for topping their age categories while two took second places and three gained new personal bests for the distance.
Leading them in was Alex Elsey in 38.25, with first M55 Matt Saker five seconds behind in 38.30. Will Pickett clocked a personal best 40.39, followed by Ivan Chunnett in 42.22 to complete the A team.
Keith Marshall (second M65) in 43.06, Justin Clarke in 45.00, Charles Ashby in 46.06 and James Goodwin in 46.14 made up the B team.
Gabi Hitchcock was first in the F45 category in 42.52, with Gemma Whitehouse in 46.35 and Georgie Abrook in 47.56 gaining new personal bests. Marina Greig completed the A team in 54.06 with Colette Grist in 56.27 and Sandra Hickey (second F65) in 59.40 following.
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