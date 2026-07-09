Very warm and sunny conditions as well as an undulating route made the Alresford 10k, the penultimate race of the 2025-26 Hampshire Road Race League season, a tough challenge.
Farnham Runners fielded a squad of 15, eight of them coming in the first three of their age categories and all contributing to a good set of team results.
In the men’s A1 team were Will Pickett (third M40), Tony Jones (second M60), Ivan Chunnett and Keith Marshall (second M65). They secured a fine fourth place of ten clubs in the top A1 league.
Guy Hines-Dedman led in the B team in his first league race, gaining a personal best by ten minutes. He was followed by Justin Clarke (third M65) and Charles Ashby. Though the team was incomplete with only three runners, it came third of ten clubs in league B2.
The first four Farnham ladies placed third in the top A1 league. They were Gabi Hitchcock (second F45), Gemma Whitehouse, Georgie Abrook (third F55), and Linda Tyler (first F65).
Colette Grist, Jane Georghiou (second F70), Sue MacKenzie and Jackie Wilkinson secured second place for the ladies B1 team.
Claire Byus, Charlotte Blampied and Jacquie Browne have completed the Farnham Runners Get Me Started course by running 5km continuously.
Tim Naylor took on the Hangers Way 50k ultramarathon, starting at Alice Holt Country Park and finishing at Queen Elizabeth Country Park.
He covered the 32 miles and 3,800 feet of elevation in 5:03.09 to win the race.
Keen ultra runner Kate Townsend and new member Victoria Trust also completed the tough but scenic route.
Sarah Franklin and Craig Tate-Grimes completed the Hampshire Hoppit trail marathon, starting and finishing near Watership Down, on the Hampshire/Berkshire border. The route gives sweeping views across three counties from some of the highest points in Hampshire.
By Jane Georghiou
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