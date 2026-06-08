Bohunt School have been crowned under-16 co-ed national basketball champions after a thrilling 88-85 victory against Northampton School for Boys in a dramatic national final in Manchester.
In a tense and closely-contested match, it was Bohunt who held their nerve in a nail-biting finish to secure the national title and complete an unforgettable season.
The Hampshire side produced a superb team performance in front of a passionate and vocal crowd of supporters. Max M dominated both ends of the court with 18 points and 27 rebounds, while Troy K delivered a 39-point performance to lead Bohunt’s scoring effort.
The victory marks a historic achievement for the Liphook school and reflects the dedication, teamwork and resilience shown by the squad throughout the season.
Coach Mr Sheldrick praised the team’s character and determination throughout the campaign.
“This group of young men have shown great character throughout this season,” he said.
“Whenever they faced adversity, they found an answer. It has been a privilege to work with this group; we are so happy they were able to pull together and win a very competitive final against Northampton School for Boys.
“We would like to thank those that have supported us throughout the year and especially those that were present for the final making it an occasion the team will never forget.”
The success caps off a remarkable season for Bohunt School’s basketball team.
Bohunt School co-heads Lucy Broad and Hannah Green said: “This outstanding achievement and title is a credit to the ambition, resilience and talent of the basketball team, as well as the extraordinary dedication of our coaching staff.
“We hope the team and staff can take time to reflect on and celebrate their amazing journey of success.
“We are very proud of them. This historic result demonstrates Bohunt’s commitment to providing life-changing opportunities for our students.”
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