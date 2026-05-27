Farnham Town have confirmed that striker Great Evans is leaving the club this summer to seek a fresh challenge elsewhere.
After joining from Bracknell Town in September 2024, Evans bagged his first goal for the club in a 1-1 draw against Southall in the following month.
Evans scored 12 goals for the Town in the 2024-25 campaign as Farnham won the Isthmian League South Central Division title to seal promotion to the Southern League Premier South.
Evans scored an injury-time equaliser in a 1-1 home draw against Wimborne Town in his first Farnham appearance of the 2025-26 season.
His last goal for the Town came in September 2025 when he opened the scoring in a 3-0 win against Dorchester Town in the Emirates FA Cup Third Qualifying Round.
Evans started Farnham’s next game at Epsom & Ewell in the first round of the Surrey Senior Cup but was forced off with a knee injury in the first half.
He battled through the pain to make cameo appearances against Weymouth and Walton & Hersham in the Southern League Premier South in October, but the problem would require season-ending surgery.
In total, Evans made 46 appearances for the Town, scoring 14 goals and totalling 27 goal contributions at 71 minutes per goal involvement.
Evans’ surgery was successful and he’s on the road to a full recovery.
“I wish Great nothing but the best as he moves on this summer,” said Farnham Town manager Paul Johnson.
“That first season with us, Great was a massive asset. He scored some important goals and was a huge difference maker in the final third.
“This season he’s obviously missed a lot of time through injury, which was as disappointing for me as much as it was for him. There were times throughout the season where I would’ve loved to have a player like Great to call upon.
“When he’s back fully fit next season, a club is going to get a top player and a top person. I hope he can find his best form again.”
Farnham Town chairman Harry Hugo added: “Having got to know Great really well over the past two seasons, I can say wholeheartedly that I’m going to really miss him around the club.
“The door was left open for him to return and fight for his place here once he’s fully fit, but I appreciate he, like any player, would want to go and find regular football and rediscover their best form, especially when battling back from injury.
“I’ll always remember Great as a player who was capable of delivering big moments when the team needed one. Whether that was scoring a goal or setting one up, Great was always a difference-maker.
“He’ll have been gutted to miss so much of this past season, because I can tell how much he loved being part of the group here. But to his credit, he was there with us every step of the way supporting any way he could. He even joined in on the commentary a number of times which I know he and the fans enjoyed.
“Great’s a terrific player, and an even better person. I’ll really miss speaking to him on matchdays and having him around the group, but I’m sure we’ll keep in touch. We’re all wishing Great the very best as he moves on.”
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